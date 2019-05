The current bank exchange rates for the RTGS$ today are as follows

USD to RTGS$ : 3.4413

: 3.4413 RTGS$ to RAND: 4.1389

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe [As of yesterday, 16/05/19]

Black Market Rates:

USD to RTGS$: 6.10

6.10 USD to BOND: 5.96

5.96 RTGS$ to RAND: 2.48

