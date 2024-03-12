Latest RBZ gold coins and digital tokens prices

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens which came on board as the Harare administration tried to stave off the depreciation of its currency with unusual ideas before.
In July 2022, it launched gold coins as legal tender to stabilize the local currency.
Holders of physical gold coins, at their discretion, are able to exchange or convert them, through the banking system,” the central bank said in a statement on inception inviting individuals and corporates to use the digital currency that can be bought either in Zimbabwean dollars or foreign currency.
Gold coins are backed by a certain amount of real gold, which helps keep its value stable, this currency is tied to the market value of the gold – unlike a fiat currency.
The Zimbabwe gold-backed digital currency is being used as legal tender and a store of value alongside the Zimbabwean dollar and bond notes.
Users can buy and sell it using Zimbabwean dollars and other foreign currencies.
Ideally, backing a digital currency with gold involves having a certain measure of gold reserves and depends on the current market value of gold.
Zwnews
KADUNA, Nigeria – Nigerian soldiers were on Monday hunting for armed kidnappers who seized nearly… Read More
Former Vice-President Phelekhezela Mphoko, who is being charged with criminal abuse of office, had his… Read More
On Wednesday, the police detained a 3 year-old toddler at Ruda Police Station in Honde… Read More
The Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town has sent a team to the scene of an… Read More
...spend loot on housing stands, cars and loba... HARARE – Two security guards who were… Read More
A kombi driver has been arrested on charges of raping a female police officer, as… Read More