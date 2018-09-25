LATEST: Prayers for Sibusiso B Moyo as Zim Minister remains in hospital

HARARE: Gokwe MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has sent out prayers to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sibusiso Moyo who is currently battling a kidney related ailment at the Avenues Clinic.

Moyo was reported to have undergone a successful emergency surgery last week after a kidney complication with the deputy minister of information, Energy Mutodi tweeting that he stable and recovering.

Wadyajena took to Twitter to send his wishes.

Said Wadyajena:

“Sending prayers to Gen @MinisterSBMoyo. One of the sharpest minds we have and best Foreign Minister to EVER represent us. In Nembudziya this year I saw that he works with laser focus and is truly principled. He has no time for gossip and dubious intel from shady Cdes!Good morning Zimbabwe.”

The zimbabwe Government had to issue a statement last week after social media users began to spread news suggesting that Minister SB Moyo had died.

In a statement, ED Mnangagwa’s government said SB Moyo “is alive and well” at Avenues Clinic where he underwent a medical procedure early last week.

