Qatar’s Al Mansour Group has become the biggest shareholder in Invictus Energy, after spending US$24.5 million for a 19.9% stake.

Al Mansour has also committed up to US$500M in future funding, depending on Invictus proving that at least one of its gas finds can be commercially developed.

📌Who owns the gas project in Zim?

Invictus holds 80% operating interest in the Cabora Bassa project.

The other 20% is owned by One Gas Resources, led by Zim geologist Paul Chimbodza.

• Local pension money is also in the mix. The Mangwana Opportunities Fund, which invests on behalf of 35 institutions including NSSA, holds shares in Invictus.

📌 Who gets what if gas is produced?

• Invictus and Govt are close to concluding a Production Sharing Agreement.

This sets out how gas and profits will be shared between the company and the State.

• In addition to sharing the gas, Govt will have a 10% stake, should commercial development go ahead.

📌Where are we now?

In December 2023, Invictus announced it had hit potential gas in Muzarabani. Big news, but it’s just the start on a long road.

The company still has to drill more wells to prove how much gas is really there, the quality, and how best to extract it. Invictus hope to use the money from the Qatar deal for this exercise.

Typically, it takes years between commercial discovery and production.

NewZwire