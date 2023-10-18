Alleged Zanu PF Secretary General Tafadzwa Manyika has recalled 70 members of parliament.

The list dated October 12, 2023, includes cabinet ministers, elected legislators and proportional representatives.

Efforts to get a comment from Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda were futile as he did not pick up calls by the time of going to Press.

Zanu PF national secretary for commissariat Mike Bimha said he is not aware of the recalls: “I am not aware of the recalls,” he said.

“Notification and declaration of members of the national assembly elected under Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and have ceased to be members of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF),” reads part of the letter.

The letter has an alleged stamp of parliament dated October 16, 2023, similar to the one on the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) recalls letter.

The alleged recalls by Manyika come barely a week after 15 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators were recalled by alleged party interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

