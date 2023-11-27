The 2023 Grade Seven exam results will be released at noon on Friday next week, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) said yesterday.

In a statement, ZIMSEC director Dr Lazarus Nembaware said the results will be announced by Zimsec chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje.

Hopes are high that this year’s results will be significantly better than those achieved in the past three years when the direct learning process was disrupted by the lockdown measures needed to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secondary schools will use the results to select entrants for Form One after the Government banned Form One entrance tests because most school heads were using them to raise cash and not to properly screen pupils.

This measure came into force in 2014, but this year, Government reiterated that schools were supposed to enroll Form One pupils on the basis of their Grade Seven results.