VIDEO MDC convoy attacked : Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa survives CIO abduction

Mnangagwa responsible? CIOs follow and attack Chamisa convoy – VIDEO

The MDC says armed men believed to be Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives attempted to abduct party leader Nelson Chamisa as he returned to Harare from a rally in Marondera late Saturday afternoon.

MDC spokesman Jacob Mafume said Chamisa’s convoy was blocked by a vehicle – one of six that have been observed tailing the opposition leader’s motorcade – near Mabvuku, a suburb of Harare.

An attempt had been made to “retrieve” Chamisa from his vehicle, but this had been foiled by the MDC leader’s security, Mafume said.

The alleged abduction attempt was captured on video.

After failing to take Chamisa, the alleged CIO agents then grabbed his driver and bundled him in their vehicle, a silver Toyota Harrier. Without care for his own safety, Chamisa jumped out of his vehicle and is seen attempting to pull his driver out of the Toyota, before he is pulled back by his security team.

The vehicle then speeds off with Chamisa’s driver, who manages to open the door and jump out after several meters.

Explaining the dramatic events, Mafume said: “We had an altercation with the CIO. About six cars followed president Nelson Chamisa’s convoy from Marondera. They then blocked the convoy in Mabvuku, blocked the presidential car, and tried to retrieve Chamisa.

“Our security managed to block them from taking him, or taking part of his personnel. When they were blocked, they then took one of the security guys in the security team who then jumped out of a moving car as they drove off with him.”

Tendai Biti, the MDC’s deputy national chairman, said on Twitter that the attempted abduction was “shocking and unacceptable”.

“We have now descended fully into a vicious fascist State. What is wrong with this blood-thirsty President?” he said on Twitter implying that President ED Mnangagwa is responsible.

Meanwhile Mafume has issued a statement following the attack…it labels State Security Agents as culprits behind the drama.

“The people’s President Nelson Chamisa is safe following an attack on his Convoy and a failed abduction attempt on one of his drivers near Mabvuku turnoff today on his way from addressing a bumper crowd in Marondera.

The driver managed to escape by jumping of the moving abduction vehicles. The President was being followed by up to six registered and unregistered vehicles.

The vehicles are the same that have been reported in the past to be following President Nelson Chamisa. The registration numbers are AET 8699, AES..6615, AES 0015, ADR 9409.

Our security have reported these numbers at Avondale and Harare Central Police stations and nothing has been done up to date.The state is playing a dangerous game with the life of our President”, he said.

