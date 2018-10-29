Latest News: Zim Bond Notes, Multi-currency system here to stay: ED Mnangagwa

HARARE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa is meeting bankers, captains of industry and commerce among other guests at State House this morning.

In his opening remarks, President Mnangagwa said the multi-currency system is here to stay, adding that RTGS balances and bond notes are safe as monetary instruments.

“Government is working day and night to stabilise the economy…,” he said.

The President said he is fully aware of what is going on in the country, adding that as government they do listen to the banking sector.

He said the financial sector is highly sensitive and thrives on highest levels of trust.

After his remarks, the meeting went into a closed door session.

More details to follow…

state media