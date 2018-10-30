LATEST News: Prophet Magaya appeals to World Health Organisation…HIV/AIDS, Cancer treatment

PHD Church leader Walter Magaya is begging President ED Mnangagwa’s government to give a herb which he claims cures HIV and cancer a chance by subjecting it to tests as guided by the country’s health regulations.

The government, through the ministry of Health, yesterday said that there are processes and procedures that any new medicines go through before they can be certified as effective and safe for use by patients adding that there are no records on Prophet Magaya’s herb.

In a statement last night, Prophet Magaya said it was unfortunate that his statement on Sunday triggered an outcry that all but derailed their road map for the herb.

His biggest regret was that social media had seemingly complicated things by distorting his message.

“My plan was to work with the Ministry of Health so that the herb undergoes the requisite tests locally after those done in India as per the law. Most people are commenting on what the social media is dictating but on Sunday I was very clear that people had to continue taking ARV’s

I said from the beginning that I will be working in compliance with the Ministry of Health’s exciting guidelines

I know what I have and I wrote to World Health Organisation(WHO), government and other authorities, some of whom have not responded but my intention was to communicate what I have. I believe what the tree I found has properties scientifically proven that the can fight HIV and cancer. That is what I found and I stand guided by the government and it’s organs.

But I am crying, ‘please my government give me a chance, test what I have found’. I still cry, give me a chance” he said.

agencies