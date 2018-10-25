LATEST News: Parcel Bomb sent to Former President’s home

A bomb has been found in a package sent to the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Mr Clinton is a former US president and Mrs Clinton ran for president in 2016.

Officials said the explosive device was found in post at the couple’s property in a New York suburb.

A suspicious package was also reportedly sent to the office of former US President Barack Obama.

It comes two days after a bomb was sent to the home of liberal philanthropist and financier George Soros at his home in the suburbs of New York City.

agencies