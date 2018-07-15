PICTURES: Chamisa MDC-Alliance rally in Masvingo, Mucheke Stadium

Nelson Chamisa MDC-Alliance Star Rally at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo today







All roads lead to Mucheke Stadium today where the MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa will address his last rally for Masvingo Urban ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

Chamisa is expected to be accompanied by other alliance principals among them Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Jacob Ngarivhume.

The Chamisa-led MDC-T Masvingo provincial chairperson, James Gumbi said the long wait was finally over as a star rally will be held on Sunday, July 15.