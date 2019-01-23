LATEST: Mnangagwa mourns Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi

ZIMBABWE President Emmerson Mnangagwa has spoken well about a loved music icon who touched so many hearts across the globe.

He described the late music legend, Oliver Mtukudzi, as a true patriot whose music has offered comfort to the nation in trying times.

Mtukudzi (66), died Wednesday afternoon at the Avenues clinic in Harare. He was battling diabetes.

Said Mnangagwa, “today we said goodbye to a true patriot. Oliver Mtukudzi, your voice has given us comfort during difficult times, and will remain with us for posterity. Rest in peace comrade.”

agencies