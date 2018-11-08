LATEST News: Lions drown 500 buffaloes in Chobe river Botswana…Pictures

More than 500 buffaloes believed to have been chased by lions drowned in a river in northern Botswana yesterday, the government said.

The mass drowning occurred in Chobe River near the border with Namibia.

Early investigations by authorities in both countries “suggest that an exceptionally large buffalo herd was grazing in Namibia when they stampeded into the Chobe River,” Botswana’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said in a statement late Wednesday.

Botswana government has since issued a press statement to alert members of the public about the situation:

"PRESS RELEASE |The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism wishes to inform the public of a mass drowning of Buffaloes in the Chobe River along the border of the Chobe National Park, on the edge of the Kabulabula Peninsula," said the statement.

