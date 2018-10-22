LATEST News: Grace Mugabe leaves Singapore Hospital, returns to Zimbabwe ..still unwell

Former First Lady, Grace Mugabe has reportedly flown back from Singapore.

Sources told agencies that Mrs Mugabe flew into the country last week on the 15th October but she remains unwell.

While it was not immediately clear what Mrs Mugabe is suffering from, she flew to Singapore in August where she underwent a surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

Three years ago, Grace spent several weeks in Singapore, for an operation to remove her appendix. But around the time, sources told a weekly she actually had surgery for colon cancer.

It was not possible at the time of writing, to obtain pictorial confirmation to prove Mrs Mugabe’s return.

