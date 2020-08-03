After an employee with the Agricultural Bank of Zimbabwe (Agribank) tested positive for Covid19 in Matobo District, Matabeleland South province, the group has closed its Maphisa Branch where the infected employee was deployed.

In a memo sent to its stakeholders, the banking group announced the latest developments.

“One of our staff members at Maphisa tested positive for Covid-19 following a routine test. The employee is stable and is now under isolation. The local Covid-19 rapid response team is now handling the matter as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the World Health Organisation guidelines,” partly reads the memo. “Accordingly, a decision has been made to temporarily close Agribank Maphisa branch to allow disinfection to be conducted at the premises.”

This, the group said, has now resulted in the rest of staffers at the affected branch, who have been immediately sent to a 14-day self quarantine, facing compulsory PCR tests in the pursuit of establishing their status.

While encouraging its staffers to continuously adher to the prescribed safety measures as communicated through its internal bulletins including reporting to the National Coordinator on all matters pertaining to the pandemic, the group said its reopening is hinged on consultations with the local Covid19 rapid response team.

Zwnews