LATEST News: Ailing VP Constantino Chiwenga vomits in Cabinet

AILING Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo has reportedly been airlifted to South Africa for further treatment after spending two weeks admitted at the upmarket Avenues Clinic in Harare.

This comes after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was also said to have vomited during a cabinet meeting this week.

Chiwenga who reportedly experienced a minor stroke during the meeting was rushed to the Avenues for “a yet undisclosed ailment” and has had to answer questions on his health a number of times since masterminding the November coup.

Sources close to the embattled VP told New Zimbabwe that the former military boss vomited “uncontrollably” during a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Images of Chiwenga and wife, Mary’s swollen hands have been trending on social media only a few months after the two were accused of using and reacting badly to skin lightening creams to which the former army General said he had ‘nhuta’, a skin cancer type of disease which he also said had not been cured.

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo however disputed this, arguing that it was impossible for Chiwenga and his wife to have contracted ‘nhuta’ at the same time.

“If nhuta caused Chiwenga’s bleached skin with reports of blood cancer, then it’s noted. Sorry.

“But it’s just incredulous that Chiwenga and Mary contracted nhuta at the same time!” said Moyo via his Twitter account.

Chiwenga has since made a public appearance after his hospital visit.

Coincidentally, health fears have followed the three top masterminds of the November coup – Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and Moyo – in the recent past.

new zimbabwe, agencies