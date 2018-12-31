LATEST News: 5 killed in Mashava road accident

5 people died when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in burst a tyre resulting in the vehicle overturning along the Bulawayo-Masvingo highway in Mashava.

The number of those injured stands at 14. The accident occurred around 11am today.

When the ZBC News arrived at the scene, bodies of the deceased were still at the scene while the injured had been ferried to Masvingo General Hospital.

Villagers from Mashava who assisted in lifting the injured onto ambulances said the commuter omnibus was overloaded and appealed to drivers of public service vehicles to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

