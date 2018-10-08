LATEST: Nelson Chamisa does not want Prime Minister post

HARARE: The Movement for Democratic Change chief, Nelson Chamisa has refuted claims in the state media that he is angling for Prime Minister post saying his call for dialogue should not be misconstrued.

In an interview with 263Chat this morning, Chamisa spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda denied Chamisa’s interest taking up the Prime Minister post saying his boss is not interested in positions as his worry is on over 90 percent jobless Zimbabweans, economic mismatch and crisis in governance.

“No, the President is not interested in positions,” said Sibanda.

-263Chat, agencies