LATEST: Mutsvangwa insists he is ED Mnangagwa’s advisor, Refuses to be fired…Lumumba $40000 Scandal

Plus…Ncube, Mutsvangwa gave me US$40k to smear RBZ directors: Acie Lumumba Mutumanje

Former special adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Christopher Mutsvangwa has denied reports that he was fired from his post by the president.

Mustvangawa insists that he has a valid three-year contract despite the fact that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has said that he was relieved of his duties.

Mutsvangwa seems to have clashed with Charamba after he made allegations in which he claimed that Sakunda Holdings owner Kuda Tagwirei has a virtual monopoly on the fuel industry and is involved in State Capture.

Charamba has dismissed the allegations and accused Mustavangwa of having sour grapes after he failed to make it in the fuel industry. Speaking with The Standard, Mutsvangwa said

Those who say I am fired thought my appointment was tied to me being an MP, that is why they sponsored a rival candidate so that I lose hoping that I would be automatically fired from being an advisor. They are sulking bitterly…I will not comment on a matter of public office. Just that it is not an elected office, thus is beyond my purview.

However, in another interview, referring to Mutsvangwa’s apparent criticism of the military’s involvement in Command Agriculture, Charamba said

We don’t think the former advisor meant it, we don’t think so. Does he really want to share the same argument with (former minister) Jonathan Moyo? That is Jonathan Moyo’s argument and I don’t think he wants to because I know he doesn’t want to.

Mutsvangwa Now Linked to The Lumumumba, Mthuli Ncube-RBZ $40000 Scandal

whistle-blower Gerald Mutumanje admitted he was being paid to frame Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) officials.

Four officials were suspended after Mutumanje, who had been engaged by the Finance Ministry as a communications consultant, went on Facebook Live and accused them of industrial-scale corruption.

Now Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba, says it all was choreographed by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Christopher Mutsvangwa, a former adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In secret recordings leaked over the weekend, Mutumanje tells Zanu PF MP Tinoda Machakaire, a close associate of Sakunda boss Kudakwashe Tagwirei, that he desperately needed US$40,000 to send his father for treatment in India.

He needed the money, and Mutsvangwa and Ncube needed him to carry out a hatchet job against RBZ directors Norman Mataruka (bank supervision), Azvinandava Saburi (financial markets), Mirirai Chiremba (financial intelligence) and Gresham Muradzikwa (head of security).

RBZ governor John Mangudya had also been targeted for smear, but Lumumba says he spared him because the former CBZ chief had given him his first business loan.

“Do you really think RBZ directors can be suspended at my say-so?’ Lumumba asks Machakaire, as he went on to describe himself as a “tool”.

