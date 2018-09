Former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa has been released on $500 by Harare magistrate Elisha Singano.

Parirenyatwa was charged with criminal abuse of office for unlawfully directing the board of the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NatPharm) to terminate the contract of its managing director, Flora Nancy Sikefu, on June 4 this year.

Parirenyatwa further directed NatPharm to engage Newman Madzikwa as the acting managing director.

Detail follow… zim live