LATEST: Mnangagwa hunts for baby on back man, Appeals for help

Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is looking for a Harare couple who feature in a video that has gone viral showing a man being publicly ridiculed for carrying a baby on his back.

The video has sparked a heated social media debate.

A majority of people, in the country’s patriarchal society, say the man is a “sissy” and should not stand up when men are being counted.

Responding on her official Facebook account, Amai Mnangagwa said she was moved by what the man did.

“I was touched by the love displayed in this video, and the gesture of responsibility and care demonstrated by this father carrying his baby; despite the abuse he received,” she posted.

She appealed to Zimbabweans to locate the couple as she wants to get to know them.

“I’m therefore appealing to my fellow Zimbabweans to help me locate this couple. There is surely more we can learn from their tolerance and love. It is through shared responsibility that we can enjoy parenthood and raise a responsible future generation for our country,” she said.

