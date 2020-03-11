Iwe @nickmangwana you quote me in today’s #Herald claiming I said “there will be a coup in Zimbabwe in February 2020” & the #KwekweAgreement “is supposed to be consummated on March 7, 2020”. I give you 48 hours to put the evidence of the quotes here. If you fail, I’LL SUE YOU!
Iwe Jona, ukatsvaka zita rako muArticle yangu hauriwani. Wavhundukeyi?
— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) March 11, 2020
Kuvhunduka chatikwata hunge uine katurike. After Mnangagwa's insane mortuary "joke", his spokesman @nickmangwana has also gone bonkers. No coup was predicted for February & a Spotlight dateline is just that. This TL gives information & analysis, not news!https://t.co/8MZcADYn5H pic.twitter.com/jNpEGCyaPV
— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 11, 2020