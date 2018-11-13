LATEST: Malusi Gigaba resigns his post as South Africa Home Affairs Minister

South African Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba resigned from his post following mounting pressure for

President Cyril Ramaphosa to give him the boot.

“The President has accepted the Minister’s resignation and expressed his appreciation for Minister’s Gigaba longstanding service to the government and people of South Africa,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Gigaba has been under fire in recent weeks after the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court upheld an earlier finding that he lied to the High Court in the Fireblade saga. The public protector also recommended that Ramaphosa take action against him in terms of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act.

Besides Gigaba’s political travails, he was also embarrassed after a video leaked which showed him in a se_xual act.

agencies