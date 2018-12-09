LATEST: Kembo Mohadi opens up on “Chamisa-Mnangagwa GNU talks”

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has opened up after reports emerged last week suggesting that his party is now in talks with MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa over the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) to resolve the country’s political and economic woes.

According to reports by some sections of the media, quoting unnamed sources within Zanu-PF, the ruling party is already pushing to have opposition figure, Mr Tendai Biti, in Government “because of his links with the West and the United States in particular.”

In an interview with the Chronicle yesterday, VP Mohadi dismissed the reports, saying Zanu-PF was not interested in any coalition talks with the opposition as the ruling party has total control of Parliament.

“We haven’t heard anything of that sort or any approach from those that would want a government of national unity with us, but if they want to discuss with us they can come but certainly not on a GNU because we have got the mandate emanating from the two thirds majority in Parliament. We can do it alone unlike in 2008 where we had a sort of hung Parliament. This time there isn’t going to be that kind of arrangement,” he said.

VP Mohadi, however, said the Government was keen on ensuring that there is unity and peace in the country.

“We want unity, which is one of our mandates to get the people of Zimbabwe together and speak with one voice, work and progress together and this is important. In fact, we want them (opposition parties) to be part of Zimbabwe. We don’t want them to be left out,” he said.

The Vice President said the MDC Alliance must recognise Cde Mnangagwa as the country’s President.

“You might have heard what happened in Parliament recently when the opposition MPs did not want to recognise the President and they did not even want to stand up for him.

“We want all this to be a thing of the past because he is the President of Zimbabwe not of Zanu-PF when it comes to Government.

“He is a President of everyone even his enemies must recognise that he is their President too,” he said.

“We want them to recognise that he is the President of Zimbabwe. They can treat him differently as the leader of Zanu-PF but not when it comes to the country and we will not allow that”.

Chronicle