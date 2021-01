FORMER Finance Deputy Minister David Chapfika has died. Unconfirmed various social reports claimed the former Zanu PF MP for Mutoko South succumbed to Covid-19.

Sad to learn of David Chapfika’s passing on. Fambai mushe mukoma. — Fortune Chasi (@fortunechasi) January 10, 2021

The former finance deputy minister and Zanu PF legislator was in news in 2018 after his wife of over 32-years in marriage, Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa), filed for divorce accusing the legislator of bedding other women.