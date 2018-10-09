LATEST: Finance Minister Resigns

Nhlanhla Nene has resigned as South Africa’s Finance minister, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

Tito Mboweni, a former Reserve Bank governor, will replace him.

The announcement came after South Africans and political parties rejected Nene’s apology for previously undisclosed meetings with the Guptas at Saxonwold and at their business premises in Midrand from 2010 to 2014, when he served as deputy minister and then minister of finance, respectively.

The Sunday Times reported that when Nene was reappointed to the Cabinet in February this year, he did not disclose to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he had had seven meetings with the Guptas during his previous Cabinet stint.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene seemed to contradict himself when he testified at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on October 3 2018.

Nene had been expected to deliver the mid-term budget policy statement in parliament on October 24. This will be crucial in detailing Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan for the economy, as well as the government’s bailout plans for a number of struggling state-owned enterprises.

It also emerged on Tuesday morning that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had agreed to investigate Nene for a possible breach of the Executive Ethics Act.

agencies