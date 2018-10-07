LATEST Exchange RATE: Zim Bond Note Crashes..Fuel price rise, Goods shortages return

The bond note yesterday crashed to 1:250 against the United States Dollar — sparking panic among ordinary Zimbabweans who have been raging all week over government’s controversial two cents per dollar tax on electronic transactions — which triggered price increases and shortages of goods across the country.

The surrogate currency, introduced at the end of 2016 by ousted former president Robert Mugabe’s government to mitigate the prevailing liquidity crisis, plunged as Finance minister Mthuli Ncube warned long-suffering Zimbabweans to brace for more pain, before things get better.

At the same time, the push for government to review the two cents per dollar tax gathered steam yesterday with Energy and Power Development minister Joram Gumbo appealing to the authorities to review their position.

Gumbo warned that the tax, which has already caused disquiet among petroleum firms, would lead to massive fuel price increases whose domino effect could potentially result to chaos in the economy.

Yesterday, the bond note was trading at 1:250 against the US dollar while Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfers were fetching 220 and upwards.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Denford Mutashu said the black market was now uncontrollable as its continued chase for the highest bidder had severely affected business.

“We are in a critical situation for business because they are finding it hard to price their goods based on the prevailing rates as they do not know at what rate the US dollar will be bought for tomorrow. The demand for cash by retailers is in line with the fear of devaluation of RTGS rates and government should seriously look into it with urgency.

“The current situation has also caused a lot of speculative buying consumers with others travelling from Harare to Masvingo to bulk buy goods because of the currency panic. If government does not implement Statutory Instrument 122, there will be shortages.

“Government should monitor the situation because the shortage of foreign currency is causing slow production and with the lackadaisical issuance of import licences, shops could soon be empty as some companies have completely stopped production,” Mutashu told the Daily News.

Economist John Robertson told the Daily News that while a return to the spiraling inflation of 2008 was far-fetched, shortages could be the order of the day.

“Even if inflation hits 100 percent, prices will not go back to 2008 where they changed every hour. We are already seeing scenarios of 2001/2002 were there were fuel queues and that could spill-over to bread and other commodities.

“The worst case is when products are made available through the backdoor, where you have to know someone for you to get a loaf of bread for a premium,” Robertson warned.

Several shops yesterday removed price tags from their goods while hire purchase companies revoked credit and lay-by terms as panic swept across business.

Suppliers also put notices to supermarkets of new price increases as a result of both the two cents per dollar tax and widening fuel shortages.

the standard