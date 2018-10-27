LATEST Exchange Rate: Bond Note falls vs US Dollar as people buy Forex for imports..ZimBollar

The Bond note which had been appreciating against the United States dollar ended the week lower as the government relaxed restrictions on imports to allow people to bring in basic commodities which were no longer available on the local market.

There has been panic buying since the government reintroduced foreign currency accounts sending signals that the electronic dollar and the bond note were no longer at par with the United States dollar though the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe insisted that they were trading at par.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has approached Afreximbank to guarantee the exchange rate and agreement was expected to be reached before the end of this month.

According to market watcher, Zimbollar, the RTGS was trading at 3.05 to the US dollar and the bond note at 3.

Zimbollar says the market rate which had been falling has been reversed as people look for foreign currency to buy commodities following the lifting of restrictions on imports this week.

agencies