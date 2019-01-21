LATEST: ED tells foreign powers to respect DRC Presidential election results

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has recognised Felix Tshisekedi’s election as DRC’s new leader.

This comes a day after the country’s highest court affirmed that Mr Tshisekedi polled the highest tally of all candidates (38 percent) in the election, ahead of closest challenger Mr Martin Fayulu (34 percent).

Mnangagwa who is still outside the country issued a statement via his spokesperson Mr George Charamba.

The statement reads, “Following the confirmation by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Constitutional Court of President-Elect Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo’s victory, the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, called on all parties and stakeholders in the DRC to respect the decision of the Constitutional Court.

“He further called on all parties and stakeholders to continue working for peace, stability and unity, which are critical for sustainable development and a better life for all Congolese citizens.”

The statement by President Mnangagwa – who is Deputy Chair of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation – “stressed the need by the international community to uphold and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC in conformity with the Sadc Treaty, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the Charter of the United Nations”.

“He reiterated his commitment to working closely with the President-Elect and his incoming administration.”

