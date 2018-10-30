LATEST: ED Mnangagwa FIRES Presidential Special Advisor Chris Mutsvangwa

War Veterans leader, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, is no longer President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special advisor, the office of the president has confirmed.

Mutsvangwa was initially appointed as Minister of Information and Publicity, but was then appointed as the President’s advisor in Mnangagwa’s first cabinet, installed shortly after the November military driven operation restore legacy.

However, when new cabinet appointments were made after the July elections, Mutsvangwa was not restored to his position, as the President sought to further trim his cabinet.

Officials from the Office of the President and Cabinet told media that despite Mutsvangwa’s absence on the most recent letters of appointment, members of the media had assumed that he had continued in his role, and continued to refer to Mutsvangwa as the President’s advisor.

“Ambassador Mutsvangwa has not been the President’s advisor for a long time. Everyone who was appointed as part of the new cabinet and to positions within the OPC had their names gazetted in announcements.

“Mutsvangwa’s contract and appointment to that role was not renewed. He continues to be referred to, and quoted as the President’s advisor, which is incorrect.”, the office of the President said.

Mutsvangwa recently accused a local businessman, Kuda Tagwirei of running a forex cartel in the country.

Mutsvangwa accused Tagwirei of getting preferential treatment from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) through shady forex allocation as well as running a monopoly on the fuel supply.

“Tagwirei’s business gets about US$80 to US$90 million every month for fuel from the RBZ, yet many companies, some of them largest fuel dealers in the world, want to come and invest in the fuel industry in the country.

“You can ask (Energy) minister Joram Gumbo. There are many who want to come. We can’t have a whole country for one man,” he said.

agencies