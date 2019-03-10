FULL LIST: Nationalities of Ethiopian plane crash victims named

The Ethiopian Airlines CEO and Kenya’s transport minister say Canadians, Chinese, Americans and others are among the many nationalities among the victims of Sunday morning’s deadly plane crash after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

Authorities earlier said 32 Kenyans and nine Ethiopians were killed. Now they add 18 Canadians; eight each from China, the United States and Italy; seven each from France and Britain; six from Egypt; five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia.

‘List of nationalities on board’

Ethiopian Airlines is currently giving more details of the passengers who were on board ET 302 that crashed on Sunday shortly after taking off from Bole International Airpoirt in Addis Ababa.

The numbers we have so far are:

32 passengers were Kenyan

18 Canada

9 Ethiopian

8 Chinese

8 Italian

8 US

7 British

7 France

6 Egypt

5 Netherlands

4 UN passport

4 Indian

3 Russian

2 Morocca

2 Israeli

2 Spanish

1 Belgian

1 Ugandan

1 Yemeni

1 Sudanese

1 Togo

1 Mozambican

1 Norwegian

The airline has said 157 people were thought to be on board.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport en route to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

AP

agencies