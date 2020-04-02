The Ministry of Health and Child Care has announced that the number of confirmed Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases has now risen to nine.

According to the Ministry, the ninth patient is a male 50-year-old Harare resident who had travelled to the United Kingdom and returned back home on March 21, 2020.

The latest Covid-19 positive patient reportedly started exhibiting mild symptoms and the local Covid-19 Rapid Response Team went to assess him at his residence on April 1 and collected samples for testing.

Confirmation of the ninth case comes after the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 42 samples this Thursday.

The southern African country has one confirmed Covid-19 death in journalist Zororo Makamba.

Zwnews