LATEST: Civil servants reject $45 Bond Note salary increase

HARARE: Government yesterday offered its workers a 10 percent salary increment beginning April, a figure that would translate to an additional $160 million to the civil servants wage bill by December, but the workers’ representatives rejected the offer, saying they wanted to consult their membership first.

The workers are demanding a $1 733 salary for the lowest paid employee, up from $414 inclusive of allowances, which would represent an increase of 419 percent.

On average the 10% offer is roughly about $45 in useless “bond notes” which is not enough to buy a decent shoe.

chronicle

agencies