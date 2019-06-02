LATEST: Chidzambga snr dies, Warriors assistant coaches takeover

Zimbabwe Warriors head coach, Sunday Chidzambga-Marimo has lost his father, Mr Ezekiel Chidzambga-Marimo who passed away on Sunday morning.

ZIFA announced the news of Chidzambwa senior’s death in a statement on Sunday.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) extends its deepest condolences to our Senior Men coach, Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa who lost his father, Mr Ezekiel Chidzambwa today,” reads the statement.

“The late Mr Chidzambwa was 98 years old.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chidzambwa family in this painful period. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

Warriors assistant coaches Lloyd Mutasa and Rahman Gumbo will manage the team for the rest of the Cosafa tournament.

agencies