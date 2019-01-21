LATEST: Border jumpers disarm armed gang, robber(24) killed

A group of armed robbers who preyed on desperate border jumpers met their match after they were disarmed by their would-be victims.

The gang of four got more than they bargained for after their potential victims turned the tables on them and disarmed them before going on to assault them.

24-year-old Witness Chauke had the gun when the gang accosted their prey at the confluence of Umzingwane and Limpopo rivers on Friday.

However, the border jumpers managed to disarm Chauke and started assaulting him. Seeing that the tables had turned, Chauke’s colleagues abandoned him and left him to the mercy of his angry would-be victims.

Chauke later died from the injuries sustained during the attack.

Chronicle