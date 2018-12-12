LATEST: Body of drowned female Government official recovered

THE body of a Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education female official from Matabeleland South Province whose vehicle was swept away by a flooded river while travelling with a colleague who remains unaccounted for has been found.

The vehicle was swept away on Monday evening at Mamsisi River bridge in Ntalale Ward, Gwanda South.

The two Government employees were on their way from Ntalale where they had gone on duty when the incident occurred.

Their vehicle was found by villagers on Tuesday morning along Mamsisi River about 200 metres from the bridge lying on its roof.

A sub aqua team was yesterday deployed to search for Ms Samukeliso Dlamini who is the Gwanda District Schools Inspector and Mr Richard Nyandoro, an accountant, who had been missing since the incident.

Ntalale Ward councillor who was at the scene, Mr Coster Ndlovu said Ms Dlamini’s body had been recovered.

Searching will continue the next day.

Chronicle