A 0-2 loss at the hands of Green Fuel FC in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division 2 League has resulted in yesteryear premiership side, Masvingo United, blaming match officials for the defeat.

Masvingo United was founded by late transport mogul, Tanda Tavaruva, who ran a fleet of buses using the Mhunga brand.

According to current Masvingo gaffer, Faustino ‘Hey Days’ Mugeji, the defeat at Green Fuels Sporting Arena last Saturday is blamable on poor match officiating by the referees who handle the match.

A report in the regional Masvingo Mirror newspaper quoted Hey Days as saying his players were exposed to career-threatening crude tackles, with the referees failing to protect them.

“My players were not being protected and we lost two key players during the course of the game. I was forced to make substitutions that were not on my game plan. I think that kind of match handling should be condemned,” he said.

The soccer match was handled by Rusape-based centre referee Maxwell Chikwayikwayi, and his two assistants Caleb Dziro from Headlands and Kudakwashe Marange, also from Rusape.

The alleged poor handling of the crunch Saturday game resulted in career-threatening injuries on Una Una goalkeeper Valentine Chibwanya and defender Admire Banda, the Mirror reported.

Commenting on the same matter, Wisdom Simba the Zifa Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) vice chairperson said:

“I haven’t received any report from the match commissioner yet. I have seen the report from the referee only. If Masvingo United has any complains about the way the game was handled they are free to launch their complaint”.

Zwnews