On Monday, 6 October 2025, Dr. Precious Mabuza — daughter of the late former South African Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza donated US$50,000 on behalf of FS Mining to support the upcoming ZANU PF 22nd National People’s Conference set for 13–18 October in Mutare.

Dr. Mabuza, the company’s Chief Executive Officer was accompanied by her brother David Mabuza Jnr and FS Mining executives.

FS Mining, a South African chrome mining firm operating in Zvishavane, plans to establish a chrome washing and smelting plant in Zimbabwe, reflecting confidence in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Open for Business” policy.