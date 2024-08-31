Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, son of former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, has been arrested for violent conduct in Beitbridge where he allegedly assaulted a policeman at a roadblock at Bubi, 80 kilometres north of the border town.

He is alleged to have brandished a knife in the scuffle with police who now accuse him of resisting arrest.

The officer commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube confirmed the arrest but said he did not have details.

“I have just heard he was arrested but i am not in the office,” Ncube said in a brief interview.

Sources however said Chatunga arrived at Bubi the roadblock at 0600hrs being driven by a Chinese driver but was impatient when police asked for vehicle documents identification.

“He started shouting at the police saying you are delaying us, do you know who I am? He then angrily and violently grabbed a Support Unit officer by the collar and tore off his shirt buttons in the process,” said the sources.

At that moment he is alleged to have produced a specified Okapi but was subdued and arrested by police who took him to Beitbridge Rural Police Station for further management.

Chatunga is the second son of Mugabe who also had Robert and their sister Bona named after the former Zimbabwean leader’s mother.

Newsday