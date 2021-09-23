President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the late ex-Public Service Commission chairperson, Mariyawanda Nzuwah, a national hero.

Nzuwah, who chaired the PSC for 26 years died recently aged 68.

Nzuwah has been praised by President Mnangagwa for presiding over the bureaucracy’s transformation from colonial administration.

PSC is in charge of the work of and the welfare of the country’s public service, overseeing the affairs of government workers.

Nzuwah was one of, if not the longest serving civil servant, and he expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on a date to be announced.

