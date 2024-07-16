Eunice Mashakada, the wife of the late Cephas Motomuzhinji Mashakada, has passed away at the age of 63.

Eunice Mashakada succumbed to kidney failure at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital on Monday morning, leaving behind a void in the hearts of her family and loved ones.

According to Faith Taruvinga, the family spokesperson, the loss of Gogo Mashakada, who was a cornerstone of the family and a caring provider, has deeply affected those who knew her.

A funeral service will be held to honor Gogo Mashakada at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza on Wednesday, where family and friends will come together to pay their last respects.