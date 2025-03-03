Zimbabwe and Zambia’s economic and power utility – water levels are on the rise amid ongoing consistent rainfall across the country and region.

Water levels at the Kariba Dam have gradually increased from 475.77m to 476.73m since January 2025.

Projections indicate a further rise, reaching over 479m by July.

Water levels in Kariba, which is the world’s largest man-made lake by volume, have been catastrophically dwindling due to recent drought spells, adversely affecting Zimbabwe and Zambia’s hydroelectric power generation and economic activities.

Zimbabwe and Zambia have been facing serious power challenges due to low water levels at Lake Kariba.

This has led to increased loadshedding.

Zwnews