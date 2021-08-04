Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited says cement demand across industry is up 30 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Company Chief Executive Officer Precious Nyika has attributed the rise to infrastructure projects currently prevailing in the country.

She says the demand could also be attributed to individual home building funded by remittances and an increase in bank loans for home improvements.

With close to six decades of operations in the country, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe (Limited) says it has earned the respect and trust of many generations of Zimbabweans as a reliable manufacturer and supplier of high quality and innovative building solutions.

Over the years, the company says has maintained its commitment to supporting the various sectors of the economy through infrastructure development and enhancing agricultural productivity.

As such, Lafarge offers a range of cement and allied products suitable for various construction needs.

These range from aggregates, to cement and dry mortar products applied for the finest finishes in construction work.

As a subsidiary of the Swiss headquartered Holcim, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe (Limited) says it taps into world class standards in building solutions supply as well as health and safety standards.

The company says as a market leader in the construction industry in Zimbabwe, Lafarge commits to leading in sustainable operations ensuring a healthy footprint on the natural environment as well as the communities surrounding the business.

