Six newly appointed Labour Court judges will be sworn in this Friday by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the Constitutional Court in Harare.

Garudzo Ziyadhuma, Clever Garikai Tsikwa, Bianca Makwande, Motion Jaravani, Evidence Gonesi, and Rodin Mzyece are the new Labour Court judges who will take the oath of office.

They were among the 28 candidates who reached the final stage of the public interviews for the positions.

The swearing-in ceremony is a significant event as it speaks to strengthening the judiciary’s capacity to handle the increasing number of labour disputes in Zimbabwe.

The Labour Court plays a crucial role in adjudicating these disputes, promoting fair labour practices, and maintaining industrial harmony.

The newly appointed judges are expected to contribute to the efficient and effective delivery of justice in labour matters.

With the addition of the six new judges, the Labour Court will have a total of eight judges, comprising six in Harare, one for Bulawayo, while the other one will be stationed in Gweru.

ZBC