A Kwekwe family is appealing for information that may lead to the recovery of their dog, which went missing a couple of months ago.

The family has since put on offer, a US$100 reward for anyone who may have come across the Boerbull, named Pablo.

Captioning Pablo’s pictures on Facebook, the family wrote:

REWARD OFFERED!!!

$US50-00 offered to anyone who has come across or with information that may lead to the recovery of this Boer-bull. The dog has a deep scar on the right side of it’s hip and is a uniquely short breed of a female Boer-bull. She went missing a couple of months ago in Kwekwe, Midlands Province. We humbly appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the dog’s recovery to send a direct message on this platform or contact us on +263787735042 or +263733910295…. Please spread the message..

Zwnews