The post-mortem results for the three toddlers found dead in the boot of a car in Kuwadzana Extension last Friday are expected any time from today, as investigations into the incident continue.

The 3 children who were reported missing in Kuwadzana were recently found dead in car boot.

A search for three missing children in Kuwadzana Extension ended in tragedy on Friday when their bodies were discovered in the boot of a parked Mercedes Benz.

The boys, aged one and three, had been reported missing on October 1 after vanishing while playing in the neighbourhood, sparking panic and desperate searches.

On Friday, a man opening the boot of a non-runner Mercedes, which had long been parked among other vehicles in the suburb, made the grim discovery.

Police were called and found the three children dead, apparently from suffocation.

As stunned residents gathered, detectives and forensic experts carefully removed the bodies one by one while the children’s devastated parents watched in anguish.

They are believed to have climbed inside before the lid shut, trapping them, and according to the authorities, the results of the post-mortem are expected anytime from now.

Zimlive