Gokwe MP and top Mnangagwa loyalist Wadyajena has reportedly accused businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei of spreading COVID-19 among top Zanu PF officials.

He blasted “Mr Superspreader” for flouting COVID-19 control measures resulting in the spread of the coronavirus among top ruling party officials.

Wadyajena wrote:

Not reported in mainstream media but the extent of carnage from Mr Superspreader’s flouting Covid rules will blow your mind. We’ve no tracing framework but those who attended that event know themselves. They ought to have been honest & minimized contact with other innocent souls! Make no mistake about it, his was a superspreader event where many got infected and tragically some died. MTSRIP Now dude fighting for his life and on oxygen. We have to be more responsible with our lives and the lives of those around us. Wish all a speedy recovery.

Though Wadyajena did not identify Tagwirei by name, a group calling itself the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) said the Gokwe DCC chairperson’s tirade was directed at the businessman.

President ED Mnangagwa loyalist, Gokwe DCC chairperson & also Gokwe neMbudziya MP Hon Justice Wadyajena has come out open & directly attack Kudakwashe Tagwirei for deliberately spreading Covid 19 virus to some top Zanu pf officials.