Zimbabwe footballer Kudakwashe Mahachi was acquitted of two separate counts of attempted murder by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira because “the evidence given by the witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.”

The magistrate further said the medical experts could not figure out the cause of the injuries hence the dismissal of the case and acquittal of Mahachi.