It has been over a week now since suspended SuperSport United and Zimbabwe international soccer player Kudakwashe Mahachi reportedly returned back to his native country and reports indicate that the footballer has since gone into hiding as he fears for his own life.

The controversy-ridden Mahachi was forced to return home after SuperSport suspended him in the wake of child abuse allegations leveled against the Zimbabwean.

Mahachi faces allegations of scalding his now amputated 4-year old son Diego with boiling water as punishment. Little Diego’s third-degree injuries resulted in the juvenile’s right foot being amputated and his footballing father continuously denied being responsible for the events leading to the amputation.

Mahachi, in turn, blames his sisters for Diego’s injuries and is also on record shouldering the blame on goblins for an alleged attack on his son.

The player, who is believed to be back home, has since gone into hiding fearing for his own life and his legal team confirmed this while speaking to weekly lifestyle tabloid, B-Metro.

Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers, who is representing Mahachi refused to speak on the footballer’s whereabouts, saying:

“I cannot confirm or deny that. “I choose not to respond to that question for security reasons. “What I can tell you is that Mahachi is safe and awaits his day in court. “I will not say more,” said Sibanda.

According to a source privy to Mahachi, the suspended SuperSport United footie is upbeat that he will win the case in the courts.

Said the source:

“He (Mahachi) was not going to return home if his club had not cleared him. “He was going to leave all matters to his lawyers. “But now he has no choice; in order to save his career, he had to come home and face the music. “But he is very upbeat and believes that he will win the case in court.”

Zwnews