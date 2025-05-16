The Korean Ambassador paid a courtesy call to Vice President Chiwenga to discuss potential collaborations between Zimbabwe and South Korea.

Key areas of focus include:

– Agricultural Cooperation: The Korea Programme for International Cooperation in Agricultural Technology (KOPIA) has already seen success in provinces like Mash East, where seed potatoes and small grains have been grown.

Plans are underway to expand these programs to Masvingo, Midlands, and Manicaland.

-Economic Cooperation: Ambassador Park expressed optimism about Zimbabwe’s potential for economic growth, citing government-to-government relations that can pave the way for business-to-business collaborations.

Korean companies are interested in investing in Zimbabwe, particularly in the mining sector, where minerals like lithium are abundant.

-Mining and Pharmaceutical Investments: There’s growing interest from Korean mining and pharmaceutical companies to establish operations in Zimbabwe.

The Ambassador mentioned potential partnerships and investments from major Korean companies like Kia, Samsung, and LG.